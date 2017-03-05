It was time for the big boys at the NFL Combine Saturday as the defensive lineman and linebackers had their turns in Indy. LSU was well represented, with four players taking the field.
The top performer for the Tigers was linebacker Duke Riley. Riley ran the second fastest 40 yard dash with a 4.58. Multiple reports are indication Riley has made a significant jump in his draft stock recently and Saturday's performance certainly helped.
He also led the group of Tigers in the vertical jump with 34.5 inches.