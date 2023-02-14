Eva Hart (16) scored the game-winning goal for Dutchtown vs. Shreve.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Captain Shreve hosted Dutchtown in the LHSAA Div. I girls soccer playoffs Tuesday evening.
The (6) Griffins beat the (3) Gators 2-1 after Shreve was up 1-0 at halftime.
