HOOVER, Ala. -- A swarm of media is located in Hoover, Alabama for SEC Media Days this week and LSU was one of three teams to hit the stage Monday.
After a subpar 2020 and an offseason filled with controversy for the school, there was plenty to talk about with Ed Orgeron.
The toughest question for Orgeron came from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports as LSU continues to face scrutiny for how they handled past sexual assault allegations.
Thamel: "Curious if the past few months, you've had any takeaways in terms of changed behaviors in how you're going to maybe act differently as a coach and handling such situations in the future?"
Orgeron: "Yeah you know, that's stuff that I'm not going to comment on at all. That's an ongoing investigation and I'm not going to comment on any of that. Thanks for asking though."
While that issue lingers around the program, the bulk of the focus was on football. Orgeron addressed how his team is adapting to new coordinators Jake Peetz on offense and Daronte Jones on defense.
"I think they're tremendous leaders. They're in the office early in the morning.
"They're very well organized and sometimes when it's your first time, you don't know how well organized that you have to be, or the work you have to put in, these guys are really A-plus in that area."
LSU fans may be skeptical after Orgeron says he didn’t directly interview candidates for vacancies in 2020 like with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, but he says that isn’t the case this time around.
"Every one of these guys I interviewed them in person. I had a long interview with them. I had specific questions that I asked... If I'd had interviewed Bo Pelini face-to-face I would have still hired him. There would have been no change in that because of his reputation and because of the guy I know. I'm sure of that."
Orgeron adds that this team reminds him of what the program faced in 2018 with a lot of unknowns and down predictions. He says they won’t pay attention to it and wants to rely on players for any issues.
"I told these guys you got to promise me if anything is going wrong let me know first. If I can fix it I will, let's communicate that there's something that needs to be done, done better in our university that I can help, I will help. We're giving them all the means that we can to have an open line of communication and I think that's going to help for this year."
LSU opens the season on the road at UCLA September 4 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.