The El Dorado football team poses with the 6A championship trophy. (Courtesy: NFHS Network/AR PBS)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The El Dorado Wildcats beat the Greenwood Bulldogs 27-17 in the Arkansas Activities Association 6A State Championship at War Memorial Stadium, Saturday.

The Wildcats scored in the first quarter on a Shadarioius Plummer run to lead 7-0 with 8:10 on the clock. The Bulldogs responded later in the quarter to tie it at seven with 4:37 remaining.

The rest of the game was back and forth with turnovers forced by both teams.

Plummer finished with all four touchdowns for the Wildcats including the game-sealer with 2:36 left in the fourth.

This is head coach Steven Jones' first championship with the Wildcats. They finished 2021 with a 11-2 record.

It's the tenth state title for El Dorado with the previous runs coming in 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009, 1958, 1942, 1933, 1932 and 1924.

