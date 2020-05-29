MARSHALL, Texas - As some colleges get ready for student-athletes to return in early June, ETBU has their focus on getting campus ready by August 17.
"Our number one concern is the health and safety of our students and our student-athletes," VP for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin says. "We will have precautions in place and restrictions in place that we can be fully operational academically, athletically, spiritually, so our students have a very normal experience here that they've had in the past here at East Texas Baptist University."
Erwin says about 40 percent of students that live on campus are athletes and while they don't have summer workouts like Division I, they're still in the loop on the latest updates.
"The NCAA has been really good with providing information to member institutions at all levels - Division I, Division II and Division III - on the re-socialization of athletics and how to plan for that. We've got an emergency response team here at ETBU that's working through the whole coronavirus situation that's looking at athletics in all areas."
Erwin adds that football is still scheduled to host Wisconsin-Platteville September 3 in their season opener and remains prepared for any changes.
"Our plan is to play, but as we know, we all have to fluid. It's a very fluid situation and (we have to) be flexible, so as those come up, our administration, coaches and athletic staff will monitor that closely with our athletic trainers and our medical folks here to see how that changes, but our hope and prayers are that we're up and going and we're playing a full season."