MARSHALL, Texas - Before COVID-19 ended spring sports for college athletics, ETBU softball was ranked number one in Division III giving head coach Janae Shirley a reminder of her national championship squad in 2010.
"Well I mean I think this was a very interesting group. Very similar to our team that won the national championship. We were just pretty good in every area and it was exciting to see what this group of players together was going to be capable of doing," Shirley explains.
Now unable to coach and homeschooling her two children, Shirley is looking at the positives.
"You know everybody is having to deal with something right now, so for me I'm just choosing to look at this as a blessing. I am really spread thin as far as being a college coach and being a mom.
"I typically, especially in the spring, don't get the opportunity to spend a lot of time with my kids and so now I'm actually getting to do that."
Players are finding ways to keep in touch via video chats to stay on top of school and Shirley says they're making the best of a bad situation.
"We have leadership groups on our team so I actually have two of those calls later today. Really, the girls are trying to find ways to help our team manage in different areas of what we're dealing with right now and for us to come out on the other end of this better."
The promise of a great season was cut short, but in the end that's not something that's keeping the Tigers down.
"I think you can always find the negative and dwell on certain things and that's something if you allow it to, it can just eat you alive. Like, 'oh that was an opportunity for us to play on a big stage' or do all those things, which that's what our hope is year is to put together a special group to where we can compete at the national level."
With a smile on her face, Shirley adds, "I'm choosing to as a coach look at it as I've never had an undefeated season in my career. So I'm choosing to think this is my first 15-0 undefeated season, so that's how we're going to look at it."