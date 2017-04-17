It's 8am at the Hirsch. The sun is out, the ice is melted, but the season isn't over. As the Shreveport Mudbugs prepare to leave their home arena for what could be the final time this year, the team held one final workout at George's pond.
"It's important to keep things light and focus on the game when the game comes. Try to keep your mind off of it for now," said Mudbugs captain Steven Mather.
"The only way we're going to get out of this is to be positive and believe in each other. If we're down, I don't think we can do it. We just have to stay positive and work together as one," added Mudbugs defenseman Croix Evingson.
"Seeing the ice out of the rink because they have that concert, I love what our owner Tommy Scott said to the team. Make us have to work to put the ice back in time for game five. It's all about how you look at it. Is it, oh my gosh, the ice is out are we ever going to play back here again? Or is it, this is what it looks like without the ice. Let's give them a reason to put it back in," explained Mudbugs assistant coach Francis Anzalone.
Up next, the long drive to Corpus Christi. All 24 players pack into this bus and retire to bunks like these for a little rest. Meanwhile, the coaches are hard at work breaking down game film.
"Some day's when you're traveling on the bus as a coach you're sleeping. We've just used today to review the film of game two for the third time. We've watched it quite a bit trying to look for any advantage we can get. These games are so often 51/49. We're trying to do our part to earn the 51 before the guys go out and do it on Wednesday at 7:05," described Anzalone.