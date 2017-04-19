For the third day in a row the Shreveport Mudbugs are up bright and early, but this morning is different. It's game day. After a quick breakfast at the arena, the Bugs hit the ice for a morning skate.
"The last couple days we've been messing around and enjoying ourselves. Definitely on game day, we all start focusing up and really get into the attack mode. Just get ready to go," forward Gabe Wahl said.
Forward Jack Jaunich added, "We're just focused on the little things and getting things done. Make sure you're focused all the time. I just try to stay focused on the day itself. I know I'll be ready for tonight."
Mudbugs head coach Karlis Zirnis explained, "The biggest thing is, don't overthink the game and think what's going to happen one hour from now or two hours from now. You just go about your daily routine."
A few of the veteran guys stayed on the ice pretty late after practice, making those final preparations before gametime. But now, the time for prep is over. The team will head back to the hotel, have one last pregame meal, and then it's all about rest and reflection on what could be their final road trip.
"When it starts winding down, you start becoming grateful for your teammates and all of the memories you guys have shared. It's definitely sad, thinking it could be the last one. You just have to focus on having fun with your friends and teammates," Wahl said.
Jaunich went on to say, "We eat together, we play games together, stuff like that. Everything is just coming together because that's what it is on the road. Everyone just stays with each other."