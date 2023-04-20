SHREVEPORT, La. - As triplets, Sydney, Morgan and Bella Young have been together their entire tennis careers. Recently, they shared the experience of winning regional titles in doubles and singles to qualify for the LHSAA state tournament.
Sydney: “It’s always fun because all of us are really competitive so obviously we all want to do good and get to kind of around the same level so there’s not too much fighting between all of us, but it was good how all of us made it to the finals. It was fun.”
Their younger sister Avery matched up against Sydney and Morgan in the doubles finale adding more pride to the family competition.
Morgan: “I’d probably say I’m the most competitive, but it’s super cool getting all my sisters together for this regional tennis tournament we played this past weekend and us all qualifying for state. And me and Sydney getting to play Avery in the finals was super cool and a good experience, too.”
The multi-sport athletes have alternated what events they compete in over the years but have found a groove in their senior seasons.
Sydney and Morgan together: “We definitely talk about it.”
Morgan: “Yeah we definitely talk about it in the car on the way home.”
Bella: “That’s why I chose to play singles so I don’t have to (compete against them),” she says laughing.
Morgan: “The finals, we (me and Sydney) actually played on the court next to each other. So, it was me and Sydney on one court and Bella on the other court and then we finished before her, so we got to cheer her on.”
With their high school careers wrapping up in the near future, they hope to make one more lasting memory at the state championship.
Morgan: “I would just say to leave it all on the court and it goes by super-fast. I would never think that we’re seniors right now about to head off to college, so just take every moment you can and give it all.”
The LHSAA Division I state tournament will be held in Monroe April 25-26. This is the third consecutive year for the triplets to win at regionals.
They are set to attend LSU in the fall.