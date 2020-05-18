BATON ROUGE, La. - The SEC will vote Friday on if its conference members can open their facilities for voluntary workouts in June with proper protocols in place.
LSU athletics director Scott Woodward said in an interview last week that the school plans to have their facilities ready if Louisiana continues on it's path towards Phase Two and receives clearance from health officials.
The dynamics of COVID-19 vary from state-to-state and Woodward added that he's relying on information from experts like the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, when he's asked one specific question.
"'Hey when are we going to get butts in the seats?' and I don't know the answer to that. I think probably middle of the summer sometime we're going to have to zig or zag and decide what we want to do, but as Dr. Fauci said, the virus controls the timeline, we don't," Woodward said when discussing the issue.
"We're going to have to do this is in a proper and a smart way. Dan Gaston, who's head of our facilities, along with all of our folks on senior staff are working tirelessly to look at all the scenarios of how we can get folks back in the stands in a safe and proper fashion."
LSU is scheduled to open the season September 5 against UT San Antonio.