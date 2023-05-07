SHREVEPORT, La. - As Mage crossed the finish line to win the 149th Kentucky Derby, Patrick Feritta didn’t know thanks to a delay on his streaming device.
"Before the race had started, I start getting texts that are telling me congratulations and I’m thinking to myself, ‘What in the world is going on? How do they know something I don’t know?’”
Feritta along with a few family members and a friend own several shares in Mage, but didn’t want to ruin the moment for others at the watch party.
"I lean over to my mom and I say, ‘Mom, don’t say anything to anyone, but he wins. And she says, ‘What!?’ I said, ‘He’s going to win,’” Fertitta explains with a smile.
Even with advanced knowledge of the outcome, he says the moment was unlike anything he’s experienced as a fan of horse racing.
"I’m a big man. I’m on some blood pressure medicine, so it couldn’t have actually worked out better for me. Otherwise, I might have been down on the floor with a heart attack because that race was something."
Ferrita’s group owns several shares of other horses through a service called Commonwealth (CMNWLTH), which allows everyday people to take part of a thoroughbred’s career.
"You can’t put a price on that. To me, it’s not about the monetary gain that comes from it. To me, the big joy is being able to share this moment with so many people and especially to share this moment with people in Shreveport that know our family, that have eaten in our store here for years."
With the first leg of the triple crown in the bag, next up is the Preakness and Patrick plans to watch that one live.
"I’m hoping we don’t have the delay this time, but although, I don’t know, maybe that worked out a little better for me, but I think we’re probably going to have a small little get-together with family and everything.
"Now, if he (Mage) pulls it out in the Preakness, I don’t know, we might want to take a little trip up to Belmont."
The other notable horse Fertitta has shares in is Country Grammer.
The Preakness Stakes are set to take place May 20.