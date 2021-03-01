GRAMBLING, La. -- Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs isn't buying into the main talking point ahead of the Tigers' season opener against Jackson State.
"We're not playing Deion Sanders. We're playing the Jackson State football team so for us it's not about the sideshow and all the other stuff, the bells and whistles," Fobbs said in a Monday Zoom press conference.
He adds that Grambling's rich tradition is something they rely on to uphold, although this might be the most untraditional season in G-Men history.
"You know, you got players that are 18-23 years of age. Sometimes they're in different head spaces, sometimes they're dealing with Covid issues themselves - family members and things of that nature - so you really, really don't know what you're going to get."
One of Fobbs' key messages to his players is to control what they can control and GSU will do their best to get that done Saturday at The Hole.
"We've won a lot of football games here for a lot of years and the reason why we've won those games is because our focus has always remained the same. It's something that we've been taught, something that we've ingrained, it's the tradition here at Grambling State University."
GSU and JSU are set to play at noon from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.