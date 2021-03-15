GRAMBLING, La. - The Grambling coaching staff is adjusting to an absence in their ranks with the resignation of offensive coordinator Mark Orlando.
It's only a small sample size, but the Tigers offense has struggled two games into this shortened spring season. The G-Men average 19 points per game, which ranks sixth out of eight qualifying schools.
Head coach Broderick Fobbs expects to be more involved in the offensive with quarterbacks coach Kendrick Nord taking over play calling duties.
In his Monday press conference, Fobbs spoke about Orlando's decision to step down Sunday.
"In his opinion he felt like he was holding us back and of course, we're all disappointed. Coach Orlando has been a dear friend to me for a number of years and has been a great, great football coach for a number of years and has had a lot of success in this conference and another conferences as well.
"I take my hat off to him for everything that he's done for us here at Grambling State University."
Grambling (0-2) hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-0) Saturday at noon.