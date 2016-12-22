Eddie Robinson no longer roams the sidelines for Grambling State, but his cherished ideals live on through former players like Broderick Fobbs.
"I think he would be happy with us. Probably more so to the fact that we've been able to do it the right way. Our kids, our APR is through the roof. When we got there it was a 888, now it's a thousand now. Our kids are graduating. He may be a little disappointed in some of the hairstyles and probably not being clean shaven, but there's some things that I'm trying to bend with a little bit, but I'm working on those things," explained Fobbs.
The G-men have shown remarkable improvement on the gridiron as well capturing the school's 15th Black College National Championship due in large part to players like junior quarterback Devante Kincade.
"I really didn't know that I would be in this situation. I didn't have a clue. I didn't think I was going to play football nowhere else because once I got hurt I didn't have really no where else to go and the only team that really stuck with me was Grambling and that's when I knew that this was the place for me and then when I got to the school and talked to the coaches and seen how they're father figures, make sure you're on and off the field you're doing what you're supposed to do. Everything just fell in place and I just feel like it was destined for me to come here," described Kincade.
It's been a personal journey for Fobbs throughout his tenure but not only being a father figure to his players, but having one himself on the coaching staff.
"This is the first time that I've ever had an opportunity to be on a staff with my father and for us to both play for Eddie Robinson and then he go around the world coaching and I have a couple of stops in there and be able to have the opportunity to be together and win this championship is truly, truly amazing. I mean it's a fairy tale ending," said Fobbs.
As the Tigers continue to build a legacy under the third-year head coach his message remains focused on the futures he helps shape.
Fobbs: "When you start you're thinking I want to win a national championship. I want to have an opportunity one day to coach against Nick Saban and win a national championship that's being very selfish, so I had to really shift and the lord kind of helped me with that kind of showing me that it's about pouring into young people and making them successful. So once I refocused and it became more about development of the young man then I've got what I always wanted anyway," explained Fobbs.