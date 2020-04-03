DAINGERFIELD, Texas - Like most people around the country, Denzel Mims and his family are adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everything's going good. My family is doing good. It's kind of bad for my grandmother because she's got to sit in the house all the time. She normally be on the move all the time and so it's just hard for her to adjust.
"She's always got to do something around the house now since it ain't really nothing for her to go do," Mims explains.
While concerns for the elderly are common, Mims is unique being a world class athlete and is finding ways to prepare for the NFL Draft.
"I always knew I would be in this position, but it was a long journey. It was very hard and it's not really easy. Normally when you say you have everything planned out you think it's going to be easy to get here, but it wasn't easy.
"I had to go through a lot of sweat, blood and tears and it's a lot of ups and downs. I found my way here and it's kind of crazy to be here."
The Daingerfield product is projected to go in the first around April 23 and says he has plenty of motivation to be a positive example.
"I'm really doing this so I can show the kids from Daingerfield and East Texas period that it don't matter how big your school is or where you're from, you can always make it and go do something with your life only if you put in the work and I put in a lot of work when I was in high school," Mims recalls. "I went to camps every weekend, I went and worked out almost everyday even if I was driving 20 minutes to Jefferson to go work out, I did it."
His former head coach at Baylor, Matt Rhule, is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who pick seventh overall and Mims says he's up for a reunion.
"It would be nice to go and play with him again since they're already familiar with me and I'm already familiar with them, but whatever happens, happens. I wish him the best and I know he wishes me the best. So if I ever play against him, I'm always going to take that picture with him because that's my dude."
No matter where he's selected, Mims hopes to put a smile on his grandmother's face.
"It would mean a lot because she knows that I've been through a lot and she knows how much energy and effort I put into this and I worked out every single day. I was always a homebody. I wasn't really one of those kids that go out and hang out with their friends.
"I was always the one wanting to go workout, wanting to go do something to get better at and for her to see me to fulfill my dream, I think she'll be very proud of me."
Mims caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season at Baylor.