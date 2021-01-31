Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced he's transferring to Florida.
After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family. 💯— AG2 (@arik_gilbert) January 31, 2021
Gilbert was the number one ranked tight end from the Class of 2020 according to 247 Sports.
He started eight games for the purple and gold last season before opting out in early December and officially entered the transfer portal January 5th.
He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns with the Tigers.
LSU is scheduled to play Florida October 16 in Tiger Stadium.