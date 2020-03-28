Former LSU wide receiver and track star Orlando McDaniel died Friday reportedly due to COVID-19. He was 59.
McDaniel was born in Shreveport, but played at Lake Charles High School.
From ESPN's report, McDaniel was visiting family in Washington, D.C. and fell ill after visiting the city, according to LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver.
McDaniel played wide receiver at LSU from 1978-81. He was ranked second in the SEC with 17.5 yards per catch in 1981.
In track he won an SEC championship in the 110-meter hurdles and was an All-American in the 60-yard hurdles in 1980 and 110-meter hurdles in 1980 and 1981.
Former LSU basketball star Rudy Macklin said in a Facebook post, "I am sad to report one of our Football and Track and Field Tigers, Orlando McDaniel, has fallen to the coronavirus. This truly breaks my heart! One of our Broussard Hall frat brothers is gone. This virus is not like the common flu; it's ten times more lethal."
McDaniel was drafted in the 2nd round by the Denver Broncos in 1982.