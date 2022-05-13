The New Orleans Saints are adding to their wide receivers room with the addition of former Browns and Dolphins pass catcher Jarvis Landry.
The former LSU Tigers star confirmed the news via his social media pages.
Warning: Video contains explicit language.
WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022
Landry spent his first four years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins starting in 2014 and the last four with the Cleveland Browns. He's tallied 7,598 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight-year career.
While at LSU he was named to the Second Team All-SEC team by the AP and Coaches in 2013.