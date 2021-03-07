NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Northwestern State didn't get the win they wanted against No. 7 Nicholls State, but a couple of their running backs kept making plays to keep them in the game.
Junior Scooter Adams (7 carries, 90 yards, TD) scored on a 58-yard run in the first quarter to tie the game at seven, while former North DeSoto star and redshirt freshman Aubrey Scott's (9 carries, 119 yards, TD) 80-yard scamper brought the Demons back within seven in the third quarter.
NSU (0-1) came up short in their comeback attempt (31-24), but the ball carriers have the Demons excited about their potential.
"That's what I feel like this offense has been missing," Scott said. "I feel like me, Scooter and everybody else in the running back room brings a great value to the explosiveness [of our offense]. We got a lot of speed in the backfield and just like I can bust an 80-yarder, he (Scooter) can bust and 80-yarder and everybody else in that room can bust an 80-yarder."
Head coach Brad Laird added, "You know the thing that you don't see are those four and five yard tough runs that they made and stepping up in pass protection. So it's not just the explosive plays, which that's what we've been looking for, but also the little things I saw them do tonight (Saturday)."
The Demons are back on the field against Southeastern (1-1) in Hammond March 13 with game time set for 6:00 p.m.