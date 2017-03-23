From a 34th round draft pick to starting on the bump in the World Baseball Classic, it's been a whirlwind journey for Parkway High School's Seth Lugo. It's been six years in the making for the former Centenary Gent who put Shreveport-Bossier City on the world stage Wednesday.
Even though Puerto Rico got blown out by the United States 8-0, Lugo showed he has what it takes to be the Mets fifth-starter in the rotation. Before last night, he was 2-0 in the WBC. But in just over four innings, Lugo allowed four runs on five hits, struck out seven and walked four.
Lugo ends the WBC with a 4.20 ERA over his three appearances. Now, it's back to Mets spring training for the righty.