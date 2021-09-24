Friday Football Fever Forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Light winds, low humidity, mild conditions and a zero percent chance of rain is the weather forecast for Friday night's football games.

Watch the highlights on Friday Football Fever at 10:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.

Enjoy!

