STONEWALL, La. - The North DeSoto High School football team thought they would start its season with a kicker, that was until he decided not to play this year.
The move made coach Dennis Dunn scramble to find a new one. On a limb, he asked the women's soccer coach if any of the girls could play. Coach Dunn soon found out that several could.
Aubrey Kuntz ultimately won the out. According to MaxPreps Aubrey is the 107th ranked Kicker in the state.
Aubrey also became the school's Homecoming Queen during one of the games.
Rick Rowe talked with Coach Dunn, Aubrey and her mother about how she became the starting kicker and how life is like on the team.
-----
Spirit of the Game is brought to you by DavTac. Click here for all of your gun, ammo or hunting needs.