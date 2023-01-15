Two of Friday Football Fever's most prominent stars are in new locations for the upcoming college football season.
Former Green Oaks and Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech after entering the transfer portal late last year. He redshirted for the 2022 season after suffering an injury in fall camp.
Committed 🔒 pic.twitter.com/me5YbzY5f5— Decoldest Crawford (@Yrncold) January 15, 2023
Plus, former Cavlary and Louisiana Tech quarterback Landry Lyddy is heading to UAB after seeing spot duty in his freshman year in Ruston.
He played in seven games in 2022 for for the Bulldogs, starting in four of them.
318 ➡️ 205Matthew 4:18-20 pic.twitter.com/2tDuEz5QNd— Landry Lyddy (@LandryLyddy) January 15, 2023