SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front will slowly move into the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas this Friday evening. It brings a fairly large temperature difference across the area and a few sprinkles.
Here is the Friday Football Fever forecast:
In Oklahoma and Arkansas, temperatures in the 50s-60s with a slight chance of rain is the outlook for this evening.
Near Texarkana, it will be in the 60s this evening with patchy drizzle or a shower.
70s with dry conditions are forecast for games near Shreveport.
Down near Toledo Bend, warm and humid weather is expected.
Catch the scores and highlights from this evening's games on Friday Football Fever at 10:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.