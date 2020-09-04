Find out who wins the game ball tonight on the Johnny’s Pizza House Scores & Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21.
The Griffin family is headed back to East Texas in week two of Friday Football Fever.
Tatum and Daingerfield will be the latest two teams to battle it out for a Griffin's Game Ball in the Griffin's Game presented by Red River Sanitors and should provide plenty of fireworks along the way. Last year, these two teams played a 14-0 slug fest with the Tigers coming out on top. After a 63 point performance in week one, Kednric Malone and the Tatum offense won't be as easy to slow down this time around.
While these two teams always provide entertaining games, the atmosphere is expected to make this Griffin's Game special. Daingerfield head coach Davin Nelson said it's a game to folks in the small town have been hoping and waiting for, "After going so long without knowing what was going to happen with a football season, hoping and praying that we were going to actually get out there on the field. For it to actually be happening and for us to be able to get some football back on Friday night in Daingerfield is a huge thing. Not only for us as football coaches and a team, but also for our community and family members of our players. Everybody is excited about this game."
