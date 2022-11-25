Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.