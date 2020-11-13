Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High around 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.