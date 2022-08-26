Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.