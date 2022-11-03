Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.