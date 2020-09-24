Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3fever on social media.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Right Now
66°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 93%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 07:05:23 AM
- Sunset: 07:06:45 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing woman found dead at hospital
- Shongaloo couple expresses frustrations with delay of investigation into son's death
- Vivian elementary school principal arrested
- 2 former Shreveport postal carriers indicted on federal charges
- OSHA investigators discover early pandemic violation at CHRISTUS-Highland
- Fatal accident claims life of an Arcadia man
- West Nile virus cases confirmed in Shreveport and Bossier
- Natchitoches bound plane crashes, kills four people
- Shreveport man dies in head-on collision
- Funeral Thursday for Natchitoches couple killed in plane crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.