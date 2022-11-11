Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.