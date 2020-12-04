Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Game of the Week: Waskom vs Elysian Fields
  • Griffin's Game: St. Martinville @ Green Oaks
  • St. Aug @ Byrd
  • Catholic-Pointe Coupee @ Calvary
  • General Trass @ North Caddo
  • Amite @ Red River
  • West St. John @ Logansport
  • Block @ Homer
  • Basile @ Haynesville
  • Timpson vs Beckville
  • McGehee @ Prescott
  • Whitehouse @ Texas High
  • Carthage vs China Springs
  • Tenaha vs Mart
  • Gilmer vs Caddo Mills
  • Kilgore vs Lindale
  • Southern Lab @ Cedar Creek
  • Huntington @ Plaquemine
  • North DeSoto @ Tioga
