Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
-Louisiana games
- Airline vs Benton - 5:45 p.m.
- Bossier vs Plain Dealing - 7:15 p.m.
- Haughton vs Parkway - 8:45 p.m.
- Haynesville vs Minden - 6:30 p.m.
- Minden vs Homer
- Haynesville vs Lakeside
- North Webster vs Homer
- North Webster vs Lakeside
- BTW vs Northwood – 6 p.m.
- BTW vs Southwood
- Northwood vs Southwood
- Woodlawn vs Huntington
- Logansport vs Mansfield - 7 p.m.
- Logansport vs North DeSoto
- Mansfield vs North DeSoto
-Texas games
- Texas High at Lone Star 7:00 p.m.
- Hallsville at Terrell
- Tyler at Marshall
- Kilgore at Carthage
- Gilmer at Chapel Hill
- Pleasant Grove at Brock
- Liberty-Eylau at Henderson
- Center at Tatum
- Jefferson at New Boston
- Daingerfield at Gladewater
- Elysian Fields at Atlanta
- White Oak at Troup
- Hooks at Harmony
- Pewitt at Winnsboro
- Redwater at Waskom
- Quitman at New Diana
- Carlisle at Henderson
- Hughes Springs at Garrison
- Ore City at Linden-Kildare
- Rivercrest at Queen City
- Joaquin at Arp
- West Sabine at Tenaha 7:00 p.m.
-Arkansas games
- Magnolia at Nashville 7:30 p.m.
- Hamburg at Ashdown
- Fouke at Dierks
- Horatio at Foreman
- Lafayette County at Gurdon
- Mineral Springs at Jessieville
- Harmony Grove at Junction City - 7:30 p.m.
-Thursday games
- Parkers Chapel at Spring Hill
- Sabine at Spring Hill
- Timpson at Beckville
- Arkansas High at Watson Chapel
- Byrd vs Captain Shreve
- North Caddo vs Green Oaks
-Saturday games
- Mena at De Queen