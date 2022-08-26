FFF 2022

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

-Louisiana games

  • Airline vs Benton - 5:45 p.m.
  • Bossier vs Plain Dealing - 7:15 p.m.
  • Haughton vs Parkway - 8:45 p.m.
  • Haynesville vs Minden - 6:30 p.m.
  • Minden vs Homer
  • Haynesville vs Lakeside
  • North Webster vs Homer
  • North Webster vs Lakeside
  • BTW vs Northwood – 6 p.m.
  • BTW vs Southwood
  • Northwood vs Southwood
  • Woodlawn vs Huntington
  • Logansport vs Mansfield - 7 p.m.
  • Logansport vs North DeSoto
  • Mansfield vs North DeSoto

-Texas games

  • Texas High at Lone Star 7:00 p.m.
  • Hallsville at Terrell
  • Tyler at Marshall
  • Kilgore at Carthage
  • Gilmer at Chapel Hill
  • Pleasant Grove at Brock
  • Liberty-Eylau at Henderson
  • Center at Tatum
  • Jefferson at New Boston
  • Daingerfield at Gladewater
  • Elysian Fields at Atlanta
  • White Oak at Troup
  • Hooks at Harmony
  • Pewitt at Winnsboro
  • Redwater at Waskom
  • Quitman at New Diana
  • Carlisle at Henderson
  • Hughes Springs at Garrison
  • Ore City at Linden-Kildare
  • Rivercrest at Queen City
  • Joaquin at Arp
  • West Sabine at Tenaha 7:00 p.m.

-Arkansas games

  • Magnolia at Nashville 7:30 p.m.
  • Hamburg at Ashdown
  • Fouke at Dierks
  • Horatio at Foreman
  • Lafayette County at Gurdon
  • Mineral Springs at Jessieville
  • Harmony Grove at Junction City - 7:30 p.m.

-Thursday games

  • Parkers Chapel at Spring Hill
  • Sabine at Spring Hill
  • Timpson at Beckville
  • Arkansas High at Watson Chapel
  • Byrd vs Captain Shreve
  • North Caddo vs Green Oaks

-Saturday games

  • Mena at De Queen
