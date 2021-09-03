Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!
Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team.
- Game of the Week: Calvary @ Logansport
- Natchitoches Central @ Woodlawn
- Ouachita Christian @ Southwood
- Union Parish @ Many
- Abbeville @ St. Mary's
- Red River @ Haughton
- Arcadia @ Bossier
- Homer @ North Caddo
- Carroll @ Green Oaks (@Northwood)
- Mansfield @ Evangel
- Plain Dealing @ BTW
- Parkway @ Minden
- River Oaks @ Glenbrook
- Ouachita Parish @ Airline
- Captain Shreve @ North DeSoto
- Haynesville @ North Webster
- De Kalb @ New Boston
- Pewitt @ Atlanta
- Pleasant Grove @ Argyle
- Benton @ Northwood
- Byrd @ Huntington
- Marshall @ Longview
- Henderson @ Gilmer
- Hughes Springs @ Harmony
- Loyola @ Sterlington
- Ruston @ Neville