FFF 25th Year

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Game of the Week: Calvary @ Logansport 
  • Natchitoches Central @ Woodlawn
  • Ouachita Christian @ Southwood
  • Union Parish @ Many
  • Abbeville @ St. Mary's
  • Red River @ Haughton
  • Arcadia @ Bossier
  • Homer @ North Caddo
  • Carroll @ Green Oaks (@Northwood)
  • Mansfield @ Evangel
  • Plain Dealing @ BTW
  • Parkway @ Minden
  • River Oaks @ Glenbrook
  • Ouachita Parish @ Airline
  • Captain Shreve @ North DeSoto
  • Haynesville @ North Webster
  • De Kalb @ New Boston
  • Pewitt @ Atlanta
  • Pleasant Grove @ Argyle
  • Benton @ Northwood
  • Byrd @ Huntington
  • Marshall @ Longview
  • Henderson @ Gilmer 
  • Hughes Springs @ Harmony
  • Loyola @ Sterlington
  • Ruston @ Neville
