Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever

Catch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app! 

Here's a look at this week's match-ups covered by Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the rest of the sports team. 

  • Game of the Week: Elysian Fields vs Hooks (Atlanta's Rabbit Stadium)
  • Griffin's Game: Parkway @ Haughton
  • Mansfield @ Loyola
  • Plain Dealing @ Magnolia
  • Captain Shreve @ Airline
  • Natchitoches Central @ Benton
  • Bastrop @ North DeSoto
  • Homer @ Haynesville
  • Green Oaks @ North Webster
  • Block @ St. Mary's
  • Mt. Pleasant @ Marshall
  • Nacogdoches @ Hallsville
  • Drew Central @ Prescott
  • Hughes Springs vs West Rusk
  • Grandview vs Tatum
  • Newton vs Paul Pewitt
  • Whitehouse vs Pine Tree
  • Tara @ Northwood (11/21)
0
0
0
0
0