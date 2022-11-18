SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game.

Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.

FFF Fridays at 10:30p
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments