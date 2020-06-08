WASKOM, Texas - After months of being away from their teammates the Waskom Wildcats, like many programs in Texas, are happy to be back on the field.
"It was kind of hard, you know, but I was ready to get back on the grind. Ready for this season," senior Daniel Munoz says with a laugh.
Fellow senior Kye Willett adds, "I mean it felt really good, finally can get out here and start doing stuff."
Head coach Whitney Keeling is just as eager to get back to work.
"Well, it was very exciting just because we get a chance to see our kids," Keeling says. "We hadn't seen them all together in almost three months so it's almost kind of like the first day of two-a-days, like we're about to start football practice. It was exciting."
There are restrictions on running offense versus defense, but Keeling feels this is pretty par for the course of what they would normally be doing.
"When it first came out of us starting in June, I mean this is almost about the same time that we would start anyway. I think we're maybe one week behind - other than not having our kids for the last two and a half months - but we're going to feel like that we've actually done everything we would have done in the summer anyway. So, them opening it up in June is definitely going to benefit us."
Workouts at home can only cover so much and Willett says there are some bumps and bruises early on.
"It'll get harder, like definitely being sore and tired, but I feel like we'll get a lot better as we keep going."
Waskom says they had 49 boys report for football and 34 girls report for sports like volleyball. All passed their screening procedures.