SHREVEPORT, La. - For more than 30 years Scott Mallien made his living in or around football in Green Bay, Wisconsin before retiring and it was family that brought him to Shreveport.
"My son and his family live down here, so I decided to kind of retire a little bit up in Green Bay and decided to come down and be able to be near him and my grandson and my daughter-in-law so that's been really good," Mallien explains.
"Obviously the weather is a little bit different, but I'm enjoying it so far. It's been really good for me. Loyola's been a big part of it as well."
He joined Steven Geter's staff in 2019 to coach safeties and other positions. With a wealth of experience he says his initial plan was to focus on teaching, but the itch to coach never left.
"I couldn't have been more fortunate to work with a better family man, person and football coach in Coach Geter. He's just a great human being. Obviously he's given his heart and soul for the last decade plus at Loyola so definitely he's going to be missed in terms of his personality, in terms of his coaching ability.
"He's really done a lot for the program and for Loyola in the time that he's been here. So I couldn't have asked for a better person to work with. He's just an outstanding human being."
While Mallien enjoys being in Shreveport, there are some drawbacks about not being able to regularly watch the Green Bay Packers play in person.
"I tell everybody that's the one thing that I miss because I am a season ticket holder for the Packers. My sister luckily enough has been able to be in my place in the same section that my grandpa and my uncle sat, even in the Ice Bowl," Mallien describes.
"It's a great organization. I've been lucky enough to be able to know some of the coaches through some of their students, their sons or daughters, that I have coached."
The Flyers finished 9-3 in 2019.