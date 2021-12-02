Haynesville and Homer’s last playoff meeting was in the 1971 2A state title game where the Golden Tornado and Pelicans finished tied at seven, but Haynesville won the tiebreaker with the most first downs (11-9).
"I would have been two years old at that game," Haynesville head coach David Franklin says. "I'm not even sure if I was there, but I've seen videos and certainly I know about the game for sure."
While Franklin was alive, Homer’s Richie Casey was born 18 years after that matchup.
"Every time I hear it I just think, man, I'm glad the rules have changed," Casey laughs. "You can't lose a game over first downs. That's just messed up."
In their more than 100-year history, their last game was one of the most lopsided with a 49-0 victory for Homer to close out the regular season. With a trip to the Dome on the line, Franklin says they’re focused on one thing.
"I'll be very honest, the word dome has not been mentioned not one time. The word state championship has not been mentioned one time. The word Homer has been mentioned several times. We'll worry about that on Saturday if that happens, but right now it's nothing but Homer."
Homer’s last appearance in state came in 1985 and Casey says he’s not shying away from letting his players know what they can accomplish.
"They are aware of how big this game is because of what's at stake, what's on the line, and we tell them. That's why I think they've been a little bit more dialed in this week because of everything that's on the line on top of it being a big rivalry.
"They (the players) got an idea of it, but they won't understand until tomorrow when they see all the people showing up at the game and just how hard Haynesville is going to play."
