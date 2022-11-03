The H&W Marine PowerSports Game of the Week for November 4 is a battle for first place in District 1-4A between North DeSoto (9-0) and Northwood (7-2).
The Griffins are 6-0 in district play while the Falcons are 5-1. North DeSoto is looking to win district outright, while Northwood hopes take a share of the crown.
Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.