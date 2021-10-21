Coming off a double overtime victory against Ouachita Parish last week, the Ruston Bearcats are battle tested in close games.
Head coach Jerrod Baugh says his team has a wealth of confidence heading into another potential nail-biter against Alexandria.
"Well, I think we are building confidence and this game is very important as far as that is concerned," Baugh says. "The best way to try and win a district championship is to win all of them and then you don't have to worry about who else beats them."
The last time the Bearcats hosted the Trojans was a 2018 overtime victory in the playoffs, but Baugh says ASH (Alexandria Senior High) may have a different motivating factor Friday night.
"I think what you see with ASH is you see those guys playing with a chip on their shoulder after losing in the state championship last year. I think probably those guys are committed to trying to make sure they get that opportunity again and take advantage of that and probably feel like that we're in the way of that," Baugh adds.
ASH is in second place of District 2-5A while Ruston is tied for first with West Monroe, but the Bearcats' focus is squarely on what’s in front of them.
"We'll worry about West Monroe whenever they get here. Right now, ASH, being a very good football team, they're the next one in line. Our kids have made it a goal of ours to win a district championship and so being 2-0 in district is a big part of that," Baugh explains.
"If we take care of business on Friday and do the things that it is we're supposed to do, then we'll move on from there and then figure out what the next step is."
You can watch highlights and postgame reaction of the 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week plus other games in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on KPXJ CW 21 Friday at 10:30 p.m.