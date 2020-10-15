Ashdown (5-1) and Nashville (4-1) have played in some close district games over the years, but it's been all Scrappers since 2014 with Nashville holding a six game winning streak against the Panthers.
Ashdown is looking for their first win in this series since 2013 and coming off of their first lost of the season against fellow district opponent Malvern, the Panthers don't want to fall too far behind in the standings.
After a season opening loss to Pleasant Grove, Nashville has rattled off four straight wins and looks to continue that trend.
To see the winner between Ashdown and Nashville in the AMARK Metals Game of the Week and other high school football action from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, tune into the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.