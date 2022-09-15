The H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week features two undefeated east Texas teams in the Atlanta Rabbits (3-0) and the Liberty-Eylau Leopards (3-0).
Atlanta is led by head coach Tyler Morton, who is in his first year for the Rabbits.
Liberty-Eylau is led by Dewaski Davis, who has been head coach since 2020.
Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.