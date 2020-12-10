SHREVEPORT, La. - C.E. Byrd is one win away from their first state title appearance since 2013 and head coach Mike Suggs couldn't be more pleased.
"It's a goal for everybody, is to make that championship game. We've got ourselves an opportunity where we can get one win and get there and our guys are excited about it and we're all very excited."
The Yellow Jackets' opponent in the LHSAA Div. I semifinals is John Curtis - the program with the most state titles in Louisiana history.
"Great tradition, they're well coached," Suggs says. "They've won 26 of these (championships) so they know what they're doing. They're here every year and very comfortable being here and this year is no different."
Byrd (9-0) beat St. Aug to get to this stage and senior running back Venzell Thompson says the Purple Knights and Patriots (6-4) share some similarities.
"I'm going to compare them to St. Aug. I feel like they're pretty much the same thing. They're just better coached and there's not trash talk so that lets me know that it's going to be a real dogfight this time instead of it ending up 31-14."
Thompson is part of a senior class of more than two dozen players and while he acknowledges the offense has their share of leaders, the other side of the ball stands out.
"Defense is definitely the heart of this team and that's what's keeping us in a lot of games, too, because without them all of our mistakes would come against us, but because they're so good and they're so ready to get out there and play that helps keep us on our feet."
Senior linebacker Luke Miletello and Thompson says the team doesn't just want to reach state, but win the school's first title since 1949.
"It would feel really good because we know coach, he's seen everything because he's been here for so long and getting this championship for him, it would mean the world to him and it would mean the world to us," Thompson explains.
Miletello adds, "We're ready to bring it back and restore this city. We need The Hive to show up and support, be loud on the defensive side and support the offense. Being home is a very big advantage for us."
