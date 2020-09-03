El Dorado beat Camden Fairview by three points in 2019, a game Wildcats head coach Steven Jones recalled earlier this summer.
"Yeah it was a close game with those guys last year," Jones said. "We were able to come out on top, but it's always a battle between El Dorado and Camden. We're looking forward to playing those guys. They're our rival."
Including that 16-13 victory, the Wildcats haven't lost to the Cardinals since 2013 and Jones, who's in his second season at El Dorado, hopes to keep the streak alive on the Wildcats' home turf.
"It's going to be a great game. It's going to be a lot of people coming back from their team last season. They had a pretty good run so we're always looking forward to that especially with it being at our house."
Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
You can catch the AMARK Metals Game of the Week and other high school football action from Texas and Arkansas in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.