Carthage and Pleasant Grove are ranked one and two in the state respectively by Dave Campbell's Texas Football in 4A-Div. II and Hawks head coach Josh Gibson says that's a product of their hard work.
"Once again it's one of the top games of the week and that means that your program is really good and you're playing programs that are in the same boat. Certainly, Carthage is that," Gibson explains.
The Bulldogs' 35-14 road victory a season ago came in front of a raucous environment in Texarkana, but even with Covid restrictions Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt expects the intensity to be the same.
"It's going to be a little bit different with capacity limitations, but it's still going to be football and it's going to be fun," Surratt says. "They have a great little place in The Hole down there and hopefully we have as much fun as we did last year."
Carthage (2-0) has only played two games this season to Pleasant Grove's four (3-1), but Gibson says the Bulldogs look mid-season ready.
"I think there's no substitute for playing games, there's no doubt about that, but then you go and watch them play last Friday night (against Gilmer) and they are crisp and polished. Carthage looked the part. They look like they hadn't missed a beat."
As the final pre-season game for both teams, the duo says Friday's result can help lay the groundwork for their district slate.
Surratt says, "Well, we want to win, there's no question about it. We want to win, we want to get better doing it and move on in our district, but like I said, next week's game is technically more important than this one because Center's more of a rival and a district game, but we'll be ready to play Friday."
Gibson adds, "We're looking for growth and going into district, we just got to keep taking steps each week... Our kids our excited about it. We're excited to be able to play one of the biggest games in the state again this year. This'll be the third time we're playing a state ranked opponent and it'll be fun."
To see the winner between Carthage and Pleasant Grove in the AMARK Metals Game of the Week and other high school football action from Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, tune into the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.