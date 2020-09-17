Daingerfield and Elysian Fields have split their last two meeting with a massive 70-28 victory a season ago for Daingerfield and Tigers head coach Davin Nelson says it was a closer game than the final made it seem.
"That first half was really close. I think it was only a one score game... In the second half we came and played lights out on defense and offense," Nelson explains. "So I know that the kids know that Elysian Fields are going to want to get that payback back and at the same time, we got our own goals and own records above and beyond Elysian Fields because they're not in our district anymore."
Although they may no longer be in the same district, there's still plenty of healthy competition between the Jackets and Tigers.
"They'll get a good shot on us and we get up and shake their hands and we'll get a good shot on them, get up and shake hands, and it's all blood and guts while the game's going on, but they're all friends again after the game's over with," Nelson says. "It's just great to be able to have good competition like that. Good, clean competition like that to where it's not always about the drama and all the extra that goes along sometimes with this game."
To see the winner between Elysian Fields and Daingerfield in the AMARK Metals Game of the Week and other high school football action from Texas and Arkansas, tune into the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.