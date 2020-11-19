Elysian Fields' third appearance in the Game of the Week this season comes in the 2nd round of the 3A-Div. II playoffs.
They face a Hooks squad with a 6-4 overall record, but Yellowjackets head coach Scott Ford says that doesn't tell the full story because the Hornets didn't have quarterback Benji Johnson at the start.
"They are super talented. They lost three games early, but they didn't have their quarterback (Johnson). He's a big 6'3", 6'4" kid that's committed to New Mexico, who presents a myriad of challenges, so we're going to have to be on our A-game without a doubt," Ford explains.
Elysian Fields has their own wealth of talent and Ford believes their postseason experience is an asset.
"We've been here a while. We've got a good culture and a belief system. Like I said we've got some older kids who have been through this who are still hungry to go further. I think we've got the kind of team that's going to find a way to get it done. I believe in them."
Ford adds that he's "cautiously optimistic" about Friday night and thinks this year's squad is set from top to bottom.
"I think this is the most complete team we've had. Back in 2016, we went 12-1, we got bounced by Newton, back when they were the number one team in the state. This one is similar. We've got some very talented kids who play for each other. They're good teammates and I think this team has more ways to win than maybe any we've ever coached here."
See who wins the Game of the Week when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off. You can catch the action every Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.