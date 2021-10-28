WASKOM, Texas - There’s always bragging rights on the line between Waskom and Elysian Fields, but sole possession of first place in district is at stake when they meet again Friday night.
"It adds a lot because district championships, although we're in an era now where four get in, I think winning that district championship still means a lot to me as a coach and our football team especially having won it last year," Elysian Fields head coach Scott Ford says.
Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling adds, "That's the number one goal that you have at the beginning of the season and that's what we're trying to do, but it also kind of plays into that you're playing Elysian Fields so it just makes it that much more dynamic."
The programs are split with 39 wins a piece and four ties over their series history and with this year’s game at the home of the Wildcats, both head coaches say the communities are ready for what’s to come.
"Man, that's what you coach for and that's what you play for," Ford explains. "It's going to be a crazy environment. It's going to be a playoff atmosphere. You got to make that fun, you got to embrace it and you got to take a second at least before it starts to sit back and take it in and be grateful that you're in that position."
Keeling says of the home crowd, "Well, I mean there's no Covid restrictions so they will sell as many tickets as they can possibly sell and I look for a huge crowd. It always is whenever we get together.
"These battles have been going on long before I was there and they'll continue to go on long after I'm there."
Both teams are 7-1 with a 4-0 mark in district play in 2021.
You can watch highlights and postgame reaction of the 5 Starr Metal Builders Game of the Week plus other games in the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show on KPXJ CW 21 Friday at 10:30 p.m.