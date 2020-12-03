In the 81 times Waskom and Elysian Fields have met on the gridiron it's never been in the postseason. That changes Friday.
"We're making history. I mean it's something that's never happened between these two schools," EF head coach Scott Ford explains. "We're longtime rivals. We met once this year, it was a tremendous ballgame and I will expect nothing less this Friday."
Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling adds, "We've been through war for three weeks to get to this point. It makes it a little bit more special I guess because you're playing your arch rival."
Elysian Fields holds a one game edge in the overall series (39-38-4) thanks to their 28-21 victory on Halloween Eve in 2020. Ford and Keeling acknowledge they know emotions can run high and will do their best to keep players in check.
"I don't that I'm going to be able to, to tell you the truth on that part," Keeling says. "It's one of those things that kids are kids and social media makes it even worse on that aspect."
Ford hopes to avoid that saying the biggest thing is to "control what you can control and don't get caught up in any hype."
He adds, "Be grateful to have this opportunity and take advantage of this opportunity because at the end of the day that scoreboard on Friday night is going to settle all arguments."
The winner will be one of the final four teams remaining in the 3A-Div. II playoffs making this arguably the most important matchup in series history.
Keeling says, "We've got intertwined families that have been here for 70-100 years that have grandkids and great-grandkids and husbands, wives and you name it, they're all intertwined."
Ford welcomes the stakes saying, "I think it's great. It's the biggest game thus far in East Texas and we're honored to be part of it. Our job is to hold up our end and play the best Yellowjackets football we can play."
Keeling says of its historical nature, "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity because it's the first time that's ever happened... I don't know that you can take the emotional part away from the game.
"I hope when the kickoff happens it just ends up being another game that our kids are prepared for and execute and hopefully if we do that we're going to have an opportunity to win."
See who wins between the Yellowjackets and Wildcats on another playoff edition of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. It kicks off at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.